SEATTLE — Arizona State’s game against Washington on Saturday has been canceled because of inclement weather in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The game will not be made up.

The 20th-ranked Sun Devils (16-6, 7-4), who defeated Washington State 61-46 on Thursday night, will return to action on Feb. 15 when they host Colorado.

