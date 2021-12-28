Wisconsin is playing in its 20th consecutive bowl game. That is the second-longest streak in Big Ten history, trailing Michigan’s 33-year run from 1975-2007. ... Arizona State is the only FBS defense not to allow a play of 50 yards or longer this season. ... Mertz threw seven touchdowns against three interceptions in the Badgers’ eight wins. In four defeats, the sophomore had two touchdowns and seven interceptions. ... The Sun Devils will not have three of their top defenders after LB Darien Butler, CB Jack Jones and CB Chase Lucas opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. Butler was tied for the team lead with 8 1/2 tackles for loss and three interceptions. Jones also had three picks and forced three fumbles. ... Wisconsin is 5-1 in bowl games under coach Paul Chryst. ... Arizona State is making its third appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Sun Devils are 0-2 with losses to Boise State in 2011 and Fresno State in 2018. ... This will be the first time the Las Vegas Bowl is held at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders and UNLV, after last year’s game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The game had been staged at Sam Boyd Stadium from 1992-2019.