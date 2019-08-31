EL PASO, Texas — Gavin Baechle kicked a 35-yard field goal midway in the fourth quarter to secure UTEP’s 36-34 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

The game winner, with 8:15 remaining, was Baechle’s third field goal of the evening.

The Huskies were driving to retake the lead on the next series when Chris Richardson sacked Bailey Zappe, causing a fumble that Justin Rogers recovered at UTEP’s 26. The Miners were then able to run out the clock.

The season-opening victory was the first for UTEP since starting the 2016 season with a 38-22 win over New Mexico State. UTEP won just one game last year, defeating Rice 34-26.

Houston Baptist was 1-10 in each of the past two seasons.

The Miners took an early lead, going into the break ahead 20-17 after Baechle booted a 21-yarder as time expired in the first half. He started the scoring with a 30-yard field goal.

The Huskies took their final lead, 34-33, when Ean Beek scored from the 3 with 12:59 remaining.

Brandon Jones threw for 268 yards and a score for UTEP. Treyvon Hughes rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Zappe led HBU with 300 passing yards and two TDs.

