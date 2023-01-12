Bagley and the Arizona State Sun Devils visit conference foe Oregon

Arizona State Sun Devils (13-3, 4-1 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (9-7, 3-2 Pac-12)
The Sun Devils have gone 4-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Warren Washington averaging 2.3.
The Ducks and Sun Devils square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 12.1 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon.
Bagley is averaging 12.5 points for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.
Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.