Bahar entered the game with 57 scoring passes and was one behind previous record holder Brian Boland. Bahar owns six Monmouth passing records, and with his next game played will tie Boland in that department with 44.

The Hawks (8-2, 4-0 Big South) led 14-7 at halftime and took control in the third. Devell Jones scored on 3-yard TD run to open the second half. Following a North Alabama (3-6 Independent) field goal, Bahar connected with Parham on a 61-yard scoring pass and Moore on a 21-yarder. In the fourth, Jones ran it in from two yards out to make it 49-24 with 53 seconds remaining.

Christian Lopez threw for 383 yards and three TDs for the Lions.

