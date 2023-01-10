Bailey and the George Mason Patriots visit conference foe Saint Louis

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Mason Patriots (10-6, 2-1 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (10-6, 2-1 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Victor Bailey Jr. and the George Mason Patriots visit Gibson Jimerson and the Saint Louis Billikens on Wednesday. The Billikens are 8-2 on their home court. Saint Louis averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Yuri Collins with 10.8.

The Patriots are 2-1 in A-10 play. George Mason is seventh in the A-10 with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Josh Oduro averaging 7.3.

The Billikens and Patriots face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 12.2 points and 10.8 assists for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games for Saint Louis.

Ronald Polite is averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Patriots. Bailey is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

