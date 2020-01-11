Cletrell Pope had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Bethune-Cookman (8-9, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Conference), which has won four straight at home. Wali Parks added 12 points.
Dejuan Clayton scored a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Eagles (4-14, 0-3), whose losing streak reached eight games. Ibn Williams added 18 points. Koby Thomas had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Bethune-Cookman has a home game against Morgan State on Monday. Coppin State takes plays at Florida A&M on Monday.
