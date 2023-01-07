Bailey leads George Mason against Loyola Chicago after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-8, 0-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (9-6, 1-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Victor Bailey Jr. scored 21 points in George Mason’s 73-69 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Patriots are 8-0 on their home court. George Mason is sixth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Josh Oduro paces the Patriots with 6.9 boards.

The Ramblers have gone 0-2 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Patriots. Oduro is averaging 12.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Braden Norris is averaging 10.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

