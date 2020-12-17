Emily Engstler scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Kamilla Cardoso added 11 points and 13 boards, her first double-double, for the Orange (4-1, 1-1). Kiara Fisher also had 11 points, a career high as the Syracuse bench played extensive minutes.
North Carolina outscored Syracuse 21-9 in the first period and 24-15 in the third to control the game.
Bailey scored the first six points of the game as the Tar Heels led 9-0. When Alyssa Ustby hit her second third, the lead was 12 and Syracuse was never within single digits the rest of the way.
The Orange went 3 of 18 from the field (17%) in the first quarter and never really found their shooting touch. They finished 9 of 36 from 3-point range (25%) and finished the game shooting 29%.
For the first time this season, North Carolina’s bench was outscored, 35-26. Syracuse was only allowing 52 points so far this season but the Tar Heels went over 90 for the fifth time.
__
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.