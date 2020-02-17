DOVER, Del. — Cletrell Pope scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and Isaiah Bailey added 16 points, including the winning free throw with 6 seconds left, and Bethune-Cookman beat Delaware State 71-70 on Monday night.

Pinky Wiley put the Hornets up 70-69 with two from the line with 13 seconds to go, but Bailey sank both of his free throws for the win and a layup by Delaware State’s John Crosby at the buzzer missed.