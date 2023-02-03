Bairstow leads Utah State against Colorado State after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah State Aggies (18-5, 7-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-13, 2-8 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits the Colorado State Rams after Sean Bairstow scored 20 points in Utah State’s 84-73 victory over the New Mexico Lobos. The Rams are 7-5 in home games. Colorado State is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 7-3 in conference games. Utah State averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Rams and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Steven Ashworth is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Aggies. Daniel Akin is averaging 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

