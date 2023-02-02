Bairstow scores 20, Utah State defeats New Mexico 84-73

Bairstow added five rebounds for the Aggies (18-5, 7-3 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth scored 19 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 9 for 9 from the line. Daniel Akin was 4 of 6 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.