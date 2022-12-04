Bajema, Meah score 16, Washington defeats Colorado 73-63

SEATTLE — Cole Bajema and Braxton Meah scored 16 points each and Washington held off Colorado 73-63 on Sunday.
J’Vonne Hadley led Colorado with 15 points. KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva scored 13 each for the Buffaloes (4-5, 0-2).
A layup by Brooks gave the Huskies a 54-40 lead near the 10-minute mark of the second half before Colorado scored the next nine points highlighted by back-to-back jumpers by da Silva and a three-point play by Simpson. Colorado got within 56-54 near the four-minute mark but was outscored 17-9 the rest of the way.
