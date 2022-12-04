Bajema, Meah score 16, Washington defeats Colorado 73-63

Keion Brooks added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Huskies (7-2, 1-1 Pac-12) and Jamal Bey had 12 points and five steals.

A three-point play by PJ Fuller and a 3-pointer from Cole Bajema helped the Huskies build a 62-56 lead with a little less than two minutes remaining. Javon Ruffin hit a 3-pointer for Colorado, then the Huskies got a layup from Brooks and a dunk and free throw from Meah for a 67-59 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Colorado scored the next four points but a dunk by Fuller with 22 seconds left helped the Huskies seal it.