Baker and Nevada host Boise State

Boise State Broncos (10-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (10-3) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -2; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the Boise State Broncos after Will Baker scored 23 points in Nevada’s 78-66 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans. The Wolf Pack are 6-0 on their home court. Nevada is fifth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Broncos have gone 1-1 away from home. Boise State scores 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Wolf Pack and Broncos face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is averaging 7.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

