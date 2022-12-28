Baker and Nevada host Boise State

Boise State Broncos (10-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (10-3)
The Broncos have gone 1-1 away from home. Boise State scores 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.
The Wolf Pack and Broncos face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is averaging 7.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.
Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Broncos: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.