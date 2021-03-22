Baker scored 26 points and the Raiders (19-7) are the first No. 13 seed to beat a No. 4 since 2012. Coming into the tournament, No. 13 seeds were 9-104 all time.
This one had the making of an upset from the start, when the Raiders were the more aggressive and confident team in bolting to a big lead by the end of the first quarter.
With Baker leading the way, Wright State used a frantic early pace to build the lead, then counterpunched late to secure the win after falling behind. Roberson’s clinching free throws came on her only trip to the line.
Arkansas, a seasoned team that had knocked off No. 1 seed UConn and No. 2 seed Baylor during the season, rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to take a 59-58 lead on Chelsea Dungee’s 3-pointer with 1:51 to play. The teams traded the lead two more times before Baker swished the long 3-pointer from the right wing.
Baker then grabbed a critical defensive rebound off an Arkansas miss with 12 seconds left before a foul sent Roberson to the line for the two clinching free throws.
Dungee finished with 27 points for Arkansas (19-9) and led the comeback that nearly won it for the Razorbacks.
LONG RANGE WOES
Arkansas came in as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, but was just 7 of 22 from long range, including a 2 of 12 effort in the first half.
UP NEXT
Wright State advances to the second round to play the winner of the matchup between No. 5 Missouri State (21-2) and No. 12 UC-Davis (13-2)
