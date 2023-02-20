Baker and the UC Irvine Anteaters visit conference foe Cal Poly

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Irvine Anteaters (19-8, 12-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-21, 1-15 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -10.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Dawson Baker and the UC Irvine Anteaters take on Alimamy Koroma and the Cal Poly Mustangs in Big West play.

The Mustangs are 6-8 in home games. Cal Poly averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 3- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Anteaters are 12-3 in conference games. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koroma is averaging 10.2 points for the Mustangs. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Baker is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 14.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 56.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

