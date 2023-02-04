Baker has 23, Fresno State beats UNLV 82-79

Baker was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the line for the Bulldogs (8-14, 4-7 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Hill scored 22 points, going 8 of 13 (4 for 6 from distance). Isaih Moore shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.