Brown added his third field goal of the game in the third quarter and Bayshul Tuten scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth to cap the Aggies’ scoring. Fowler finished 18-of-28 passing for 161 yards.
Davius Richard connected with Ryan McDaniel for a 77-yard TD in the fourth quarter for the Eagles (2-2). Richard completed 21 of 35 passses for 225 yards with a pick. He also led the Eagles with 43 yards rushing on seven carries.
