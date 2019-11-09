Freshman Fletcher Abee had 17 points, with five 3-pointers, for The Citadel (0-1). Hayden Brown added 15 points. Tyson Batiste had 11 points and six assists.

UNC-Asheville plays Wake Forest on the road on Wednesday. The Citadel faces Georgia on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD