Adam Grant, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 17 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).
The Blue Devils evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Bryant defeated Central Connecticut 64-60 last Saturday. Central Connecticut plays Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Tuesday. Bryant plays Merrimack at home on Tuesday.
