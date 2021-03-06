Colin Slater had 15 points for the Beach (5-11, 4-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Romelle Mansel added 11 points and nine rebounds. Joe Hampton had 10 points.
The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Beach this season. UC Irvine defeated Long Beach State 71-68 on Friday.
