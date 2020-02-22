Zeb Graham had 18 points for the Blue Hose (9-20, 6-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. Cory Hightower added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Isler had 11 points.
The Bulldogs made up a 10-point halftime deficit, outscoring Presbyterian 50-29 in the second half.
UNC-Asheville takes on High Point on the road on Thursday. Presbyterian takes on Longwood at home on Thursday.
