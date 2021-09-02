Tied at 7, Baker threw two more touchdown passes and Justin Strong ran for another as the Salukis took off to a 28-7 halftime lead. Baker gave up a pick-6 to Mike Mathews in the second half before throwing his final TD pass early in the fourth quarter to end his night.
Southern Illinois, coming in with top-10 rankings in the FCS polls, outgained the Redhawks 553-243, including 460-101 in the air.
Geno Hess had 104 yards rushing on 18 carries for the Redhawks.
