Baker, UC Irvine Anteaters host the UCSB Gauchos

UCSB Gauchos (13-3, 4-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-5, 5-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces UCSB in a matchup of Big West teams. The Anteaters are 5-2 on their home court. UC Irvine is fourth in college basketball shooting 40.5% from deep, led by JC Butler shooting 57.9% from 3-point range.

The Gauchos are 4-1 against Big West opponents. UCSB averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Anteaters and Gauchos meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Dawson Baker is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Miles Norris is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 12.9 points and six rebounds. Ajay Mitchell is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

