Baker, Williams lead way as So. Illinois tops Missouri St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nic Baker threw two touchdown passes, Javon Williams Jr. ran for two scores and Southern Illinois defeated Missouri State 38-21 on Saturday.
Baker was 21-of-30-passing for 253 yards. Williams, a running back, had 45 yards on 15 carries. He threw three passes, completing two for 37 yards.
Williams scored on a 1-yard run that tied the game at 14 in the second quarter and his second 1-yard touchdown early in the second half gave the Salukis a 24-14 lead. Baker threw two touchdown passes — 7 yards to Bryce Miller and 41 yards to Avante Cox — in the final 1:06 of the third quarter and Southern Illinois led 38-14.
Cox had seven catches for 107 yards and his twin, D’Ante’, caught six for 108 yards.
Jason Shelley completed 15 of 25 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bears. Jacardia Wright had 83 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 15 carries.
