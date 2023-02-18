Balanc free throws secure Quinnipiac's 66-63 win over Siena

ALBANY, N.Y. — Matt Balanc hit four free throws in the final seven seconds to help Quinnipiac preserve a 66-63 win over Siena on Friday night.

Dezi Jones had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (18-9, 9-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Balanc scored 12 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Luis Kortright went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.