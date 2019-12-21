Rich Kelly, whose 18 points per game heading into the matchup led the Bobcats, shot only 2 of 10 from the field, but was 5-for-6 at the line for 10 points.

After falling behind 39-33 at halftime, Quinnipiac outscored Bowling Green 36-25 in the second half to earn the victory. The Falcons’ 25 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Daeqwon Plowden had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Falcons (8-4). Caleb Fields added 15 points. Matiss Kulackovskis had 10 points.

Dylan Frye, the Falcons’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, had only 7 points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 0-for-7 from distance.

Quinnipiac takes on Marist on the road next Friday. Bowling Green matches up against Hartford at home next Tuesday.

