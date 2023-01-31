Balanc scores 18 to lead Quinnipiac over Marist 72-66

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc scored 18 points to help Quinnipiac defeat Marist 72-66 on Tuesday night.Balanc added six rebounds for the Bobcats (16-6, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dezi Jones pitched in with 14 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Luis Kortright scored 12.Patrick Gardner led the way for the Red Foxes (7-14, 3-9) with 17 points and five assists. Isaiah Brickner totaled 14 points and four assists.NEXT UPQuinnipiac next plays Friday against Fairfield at home, and Marist will host Canisius on Sunday.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.