Jalen Tate and JD Notae had 12 points, and Justin Smith and Desi Sills added 11 apiece for Arkansas, which had its Tuesday game against Tulsa postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Moody, Tate and Notae each scored nine points as the Razorbacks built a 42-20 halftime lead. Arkansas opened the second half on a 11-6 surge that included a Smith dunk and Sills’ 3-pointer with 15 minutes to play.
But the Razorbacks were scoreless more than four minutes before Vance Jackson, Notae and Moody hit consecutive 3-pointers to stretch their lead to 62-34 midway through the second half.
Jayden Saddler scored nine points and had six rebounds to lead Southern (0-3), which was scheduled to play at top-ranked Gonzaga on Thursday prior to Gonzaga pausing team activities due to COVID-19.
The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Central Arkansas, Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian before opening Southeastern Conference play at Auburn on Dec. 30.
___
