NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Paul Atkinson tossed in 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Azar Swain scored 11 as Yale routed Division III member Oberlin College 94-37 on Friday night.

Jordan Bruner added eight rebounds and blocked three shots for the Bulldogs (2-0). Thirteen of 14 players scored for Yale. Starting guard Eric Monroe was the only Bulldog who didn’t score, but he took only one shot and handed out five assists.