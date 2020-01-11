Bo Hodges, who led the Buccaneers in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6) and scored three points.

Travis Evee had 13 points for the Keydets (5-13, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Reserve Greg Parham added 12 points, while Garrett Gilkeson had 10 rebounds.

VMI made just 19 of 48 shots overall (40%) and 7 of 21 from distance. The Keydets sank 10 of 11 at the foul line.

