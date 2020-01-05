EASTON, Pa. — Avi Toomer and Andrew Funk scored 15 points apiece and Paul Newman added a double-double to power Bucknell to a 78-66 victory over Lafayette on Sunday.

Toomer hit 3 of 4 shots from 3-point range for the Bison (6-9, 2-0 Patriot League), who shot 53% from distance (10 of 19). Newman finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double. Jimmy Sotos had 13 with four assists, while John Meeks scored 11 as all five starters reached double figures.