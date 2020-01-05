E.J. Stephens topped the Leopards (8-5, 0-2) with 15 points off the bench. Justin Jaworski was the only Lafayette starter to reach double figures with 13 points. Reserves Leo O’Boyle and Myles Cherry scored 12 and 11, respectively. The Lafayette bench accounted for 41 points.
The Leopards shot 40% overall and made just 7 of 25 from beyond the arc (28%).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.