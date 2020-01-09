The Yellow Jackets scored 20 points off 21 Seminoles turnovers while only committing nine of their own.
Georgia Tech never trailed but didn’t take its first double-digit lead until a 7-0 run, with five points from Fletcher, put the Yellow Jackets up by 12 with under four minutes left. Florida State scored the next four points but Pan scored four points in 9-2 game-ending run that she completed with a 3-pointer.
Nicki Ekhomu scored 16 points, Nausia Woolfolk 13 and Kourtney Weber 10 for the Seminoles. Woolfolk went over 1,000 career points.
