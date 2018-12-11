GREEN BAY, Wis. — Sandy Cohen III tossed in 17 points to lead seven in double figures and all 11 Green Bay players who suited up scored in a 112-46 rout of Division III-member Wisconsin-Stout on Tuesday night.

Cohen sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor to help the Phoenix (6-4) shoot 57 percent (41 of 72) for the game. Cohen added five assists and four steals. Trevian Bell had 15 points, T.J. Parham scored 13 and Shanquan Hemphill tallied 12. PJ Pipes and Cody Schwartz finished with 11 points apiece and Josh McNair pitched in with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists off the bench for his first career double-double.

Jon Ciriacks’ layup pulled the Blue Devils within 8-7 four minutes into the game, but the Phoenix went on a 30-0 run capped by Schwartz’s 3-pointer and never looked back.

The Blue Devils hit just 16 of 64 shots (25 percent) and 6 of 34 from 3-point range (18 percent). Ciriacks led Wisconsin-Stout with nine points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.