Sanders, the son of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, completed 17 of 29 passes for 201 yards and the Tigers added 149 yards on the ground.
Myles Crawley was 9 of 26 passing for 117 yards for the Hornets (3-3, 2-2). He threw 17 yards to Jeremiah Hixon for a touchdown that tied the score at 7 in the second quarter.
Jackson State controlled the second half as Sanders had a short TD pass to Malachu Wideman, Marshall scored on a 4-yard run and JD Martin capped the scoring with a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Keith Corbin III caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers.
—-
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25