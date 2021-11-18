Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill added 12 points apiece for Oklahoma (3-0). Elijah Harkless had 10 points. They combined for 17 of the Sooners’ 31 rebounds.
Gibson made three 3-pointers while five others made one apiece for the Sooners, who shot 52% (25 of 48) overall.
Groves opened the second half with a three-point play, sparking a 22-6 run that stretched the Sooners’ one-point halftime lead to 61-49, their largest advantage of the game. Harkless added seven points during the stretch.
Newton scored 18 points to lead East Carolina (3-1). Brandon Suggs added 14 points and Tremont Robinson-White had 12.
It was the first meeting between the teams, and Oklahoma’s first in the invitational.
