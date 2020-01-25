Tobi Ewuosho scored a career-high 26 to pace the Hornets (3-16, 2-4). Ewuosho knocked down 9 of 12 shots and added six rebounds. Decardo Day made two 3-pointers and scored 13.
Southern shot 61% from the floor (27 of 44) and made 9 of 17 from distance (53%). Alabama State made 24 of 52 shots (46%) overall, but just 6 of 23 from beyond the arc (26%).
___
