DELAND, Fla. — Gaven DeFilippo threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more and Stetson defeated Division III North Carolina Wesleyan 55-21 on Saturday.

Jareem Westcott had 111 yards rushing and Jalen Leary ran for 98 yards with a touchdown for the Hatters (3-1). DeFilippo was 21-of-24 passing for 176 yards and gained 51 yards on the ground.

Stetson, which entered the game averaging 542.7 yards per game, had a total of 524 yards — 271 rushing and 253 passing. The Hatters led 38-14 at halftime and added two touchdowns in the third quarter plus a field goal in the fourth.

The Battling Bishops (1-2) scored the game’s first 14 points — a DonielleTotten 21-yard pass to Tyler Roberts and a 45-yard run by Jeff Black. After gaining 110 yards on those two drives, NC Wesleyan managed just 215 yards the rest of the game.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.