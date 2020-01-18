Malik Ellison had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Hawks (10-9, 3-1). Hunter Marks added 17 points. Hartford came into the game winners of seven of its last eight. The Hawks haven’t beaten Vermont since 2018 when they halted the Catamounts’ 33-game conference win streak.
Vermont takes on Maine on the road on Wednesday. Hartford matches up against Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Wednesday.
