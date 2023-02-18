Baldwin and the VCU Rams host conference foe Fordham

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fordham Rams (21-5, 9-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (19-7, 10-3 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -8; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Adrian Baldwin Jr. and the VCU Rams host Darius Quisenberry and the Fordham Rams. The VCU Rams have gone 12-3 at home. VCU scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Fordham Rams are 9-4 in conference matchups. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The VCU Rams and Fordham Rams match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baldwin is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the VCU Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Quisenberry is shooting 38.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Fordham Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

