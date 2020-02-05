Maintenance workers got the water stopped and the floor dried.

Villanova (17-5, 7-3) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final six minutes, tying the score on Saddiq Bey’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds to go. Bey had 29 points and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs did not call timeout and let Baldwin nearly dribble out the clock before he taking the 3 just before time expired, connecting on a shot from the right wing beyond the arc.

NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 76, IOWA STATE 61

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Chase Harler added 14 points for West Virginia.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver scored 12 points apiece, and Jermaine Haley scored 11 points for the Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3 Big 12). West Virginia never trailed.

Rasir Bolton scored 18 points for the Cyclones (9-13, 2-7) and Tyrese Haliburton added 12.

PURDUE 104, NO. 17 IOWA 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Evan Boudreaux scored a season-high 18 points to lead five Purdue players in double figures. Boudreaux hit 7 of 9 shots and had a team-high eight rebounds

Jahaad Proctor, Matt Haarms and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten). Proctor made all six of his shots. Purdue’s Eric Hunter Jr. added 13 points and a team-high seven assists.

Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5) with 26 points and was their only player in double figures.

PROVIDENCE 73, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 56

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six 3-pointers, and Providence pulled away from Creighton.

Providence (13-10, 6-4 Big East) defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping then-No. 16 Butler on the road Saturday. Alpha Diallo, limited to bench duty against the Bulldogs amid a two-game slump, bounced back with 14 points and six rebounds.

Ty-Shone Alexander led Creighton (17-6, 6-4) with 15 points but was just 5 of 15 from the field. Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson each had 13 points.

