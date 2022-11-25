Baldwin leads No. 13 NC State women past WV 78-40

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CANCUN, Mexico — River Baldwin had 18 points with 11 rebounds, Diamond Johnson had 16 points with four 3-pointers, and No. 13 North Carolina State cruised to a 78-40 win over West Virginia on Friday in the Cancun Classic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was the second career double-double for Baldwin, the first with the Wolfpack after spending three seasons at Florida State, where she had career-highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

North Carolina State now goes to No. 9 Iowa on Thursday for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Wolfpack (6-1) led West Virginia 19-12 after one quarter and dominated the second, outscoring the Mountaineers 24-6 to bolt to a 48-18 lead. Johnson had five points in a 15-0 run that made it 34-14 and Camille Hobby had six as N.C. State scored the last seven points.

North Carolina State went 10 of 17 while West Virginia missed all eight 3-pointers and shot 13% in the second quarter with seven turnovers.

Advertisement

It was pretty similar in the second half. N.C. State finished at 52% from the field, had a 57-31 rebounding advantage and had 18 assists — at least one by all 10 players who saw action — while the Mountaineers had just one helper.

Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 16 points to lead West Virginia (4-1), which went 3 of 29 from 3-point range and shot 23% overall.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article