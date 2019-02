Butler coach LaVall Jordan encourages his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Indianapolis. Butler won 91-78. (Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS — Kamar Baldwin had 25 points as Butler topped DePaul 91-78 on Saturday night.

Sean McDermott had 15 points for Butler (15-11, 6-7 Big East Conference). Paul Jorgensen added 11 points. Jordan Tucker had 11 points for the hosts.

Max Strus had 23 points for the Blue Demons (13-11, 5-8). Eli Cain added 17 points. Femi Olujobi had 15 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons for the season. Butler defeated DePaul 87-69 on Jan. 16. Butler plays Marquette on the road on Wednesday. DePaul faces Creighton at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.