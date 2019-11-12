Daniel Oturu paced the Golden Gophers (1-2) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Payton Willis added 13 points for Minnesota.

Butler shot 38% from the floor, while the Gophers made 33%. Minnesota held a 35-33 rebounding edge.

Butler used an 8-0 run to take a 46-39 lead with 7:40 to go. The Bulldogs pushed the lead 54-44 with 4:57 left. The Gophers narrowed the deficit to 57-51 with 2:04 remaining, but could not get any closer. Tucker was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throws with 59.7 seconds left to give Butler a 60-51 cushion.

Sean McDermott’s layup with 2 seconds left in the first half gave the Bulldogs a 29-26 halftime lead.

Butler led by as many as eight points in the opening half at 19-11 with 6:30 left.

The Bulldogs shot 41% percent in the first half while the Gophers shot 36%.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers again struggled from the 3-point line, shooting just 26 percent. Minnesota shot 25 percent in its 71-62 loss to Oklahoma at Sioux Falls, S.D. on Saturday.

Butler: The Bulldogs continue their home dominance in nonconference games, winning their 53rd consecutive game. Only Duke has a longer active streak.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers will play their third consecutive game away from home at Utah on Friday night.

Butler: The Bulldogs will play host to Wofford on Saturday in the first of two home games in the Hall of Fame Classic. The final two games will be played in Kansas City.

