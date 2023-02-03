Baldwin scores 37, VCU downs Saint Louis 73-65

Baldwin was 12 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Rams (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brandon Johns Jr. scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Jalen DeLoach was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.