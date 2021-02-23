Vince Williams Jr. had 16 points and nine rebounds for VCU (17-5, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).
Hasahn French scored a season-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Billikens (11-5, 4-4). Jordan Goodwin added 16 points and 12 rebounds and Perkins scored 16 and seven rebounds.
