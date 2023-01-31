DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 14 points to lead VCU and sealed the win with a jump shot with 16 seconds remaining as the Rams knocked off Davidson 61-59 on Tuesday night.Baldwin added five rebounds and seven assists for the Rams (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen DeLoach scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field, and added nine rebounds. Brandon Johns Jr. recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 13 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.Desmond Watson finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (10-12, 3-7). David Skogman added 11 points for Davidson. In addition, Grant Huffman had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.Baldwin scored eight points in the first half and VCU went into halftime trailing 34-32. Baldwin scored six points in the second half for VCU, including his game-winning shot in the final minute.NEXT UPVCU's next game is Friday against Saint Louis on the road. Davidson visits UMass on Saturday.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.