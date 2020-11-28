Jack Knight’s 31-yard field goal with 13:06 remaining extended Ball Sate’s lead to 18 before Peters led a 56-second drive that resulted in a score when he found Bryce Mitchell from 28 yards out with 5:31 left.
Toledo forced a three-and-out, and in relief of Peters, Carter Bradley threw an 18-yard touchdown to Mitchell with 2:34 remaining.
After another Ball State three-and-out, Anthony Ekpe sacked Bradley to force a fumble that was recovered by Bryce Cosby. Ball State ran out the clock to seal the win.
Peters threw for 363 yards and Winstead caught six passes for 113 yards.
