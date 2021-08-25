Coach Tim Lester’s high-scoring offense returns almost entirely intact. Quarterback Kaleb Eleby will be working with the Broncos’ top three rushers, two of their top three receivers and four starting linemen from last season. The defense allowed the fourth-fewest yards per play (5.6) and recorded 19 sacks. So if it can cut the 34.2 points allowed, the Broncos could be in the title hunt.