Ball St. takes slugfest in 1-point win over C. Michican

Central Michigan took a 10-0 lead when Lew Nichols III crashed in from the 1 to end the first quarter. John Paddock got the Cardinals back in it when he threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Brady Hunt with 5:01 left before halftime. Ball State took its first lead when Sydney Houston scooped up a fumble and ran it in from 4 yards for a 14-10 lead. Daniel Richardson threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Carlos Carriere with 2:07 left in the third to give the Chippewas a 16-14 lead after the failed extra-point attempt.